Tesco Finest 4 Trillionaires Pancakes

£1.50

£0.38/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pancake
Energy
858kJ
204kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1226kJ / 292kcal

4 Chocolate and vanilla flavoured pancakes with salted caramel pieces, fat reduced cocoa powder and milk and dark chocolate chips.
The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.orgRich & Indulgent Made with rich milk and dark chocolate chips and smooth salted caramel pieces

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Salted Caramel Pieces (6%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Water, Shea Fat, Sea Salt, Maize Starch, Thickener (Powdered Cellulose), Emulsifier (Lecithins)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder** (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Milk Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dark Chocolate Chips [Sugar, Cocoa Mass**, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Salt.

 

**Rainforest alliance certified. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

4 Servings

