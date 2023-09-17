Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Fettucine Pasta 380g

Cooked fettuccine pasta in a coconut oil alternative to cheese and garlic sauce, topped with mushrooms.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Dreamy & Indulgent Mushrooms & pasta in a garlic & coconut oil alternative to cheese sauce

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Water, Mushroom (14%), Cannellini Beans, Onion, Oats, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Mushroom Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Thyme, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Lemon Zest, Yeast Extract, Oat Fibre, Pea Fibre, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Vitamin D, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Potassium Iodide, Sugar, Ground Bay Leaf, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Potato Starch, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Fructose, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Soya Protein Concentrate.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e