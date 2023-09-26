We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Coleslaw 500g

Tesco Finest Coleslaw 500g

2.5(2)
£2.50

£0.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 50g
Energy
477kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
11.3g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 231kcal

Shredded cabbage, carrot and onion in a mayonnaise dressing with cream.
Crunchy shredded vegetables in a creamy rich mayonnaise.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (45%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, Sugar, Single Cream (Milk), Salt, Mustard Flour, Citrus Fibre, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Thickener (Pectin).

Allergy Information

The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

