TESCO TAKEAWAY 4 CHEESE PIZZA 480g

TESCO TAKEAWAY 4 CHEESE PIZZA 480g

1.3(3)
£2.60

£0.54/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pizza
Energy
2216kJ
528kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
20.4g

medium

29%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.2g

high

61%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.79g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1003kJ / 239kcal

Stone baked pizza topped with mozzarella full fat soft cheese, tomato sauce and Emmental medium fat hard cheese, mild and red Cheddar cheeses.
Classic Crust
Pack size: 480G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (13%), Tomato Purée, Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (8%), Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2.5%), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colours: Annatto Norbixin, Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (2.5%), Tomato Paste, Onion, Salt, Sunflower Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Sugar, Olive Oil, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

May contain soya and mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

480g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

