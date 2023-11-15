FyboCalm Diarrhoea Relief 30 Pack

Naturally Derived* *Functional ingredients: Xyloglucan (derived from Tamarind Seeds), Pea Protein, Grape Seed Extract and Xylo-oligosaccharides (82% of total ingredients) Intended Use FyboCalm Diarrhoea Relief Capsules are a medical device intended to restore intestinal function in those patients suffering from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) that may be related to intestinal hypersensitivity or the intake of some drugs, to relieve and prevent symptoms such as of chronic or relapsing diarrhoea, abdominal distension, pain, bloating and flatulence. How it Works The unique Gutshield™ Technology powered by Xyloglucan, which is naturally derived from tamarind seeds, combined with Pea Protein, forms a protective barrier in the intestinal walls. The formulation, thanks to its pre-biotic properties, stimulates growth of health-promoting bacteria such as Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria. - Treats recurrent diarrhoea for long-lasting relief - Helps prevent gut symptoms recurring - Forms a protective film to soothe, strengthen and promote the restoration of gut lining

FyboCalm and the FyboCalm logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.

Lactose Free Gluten Free

Ingredients

Xyloglucan, Pea Protein, Grape Seed Extract, Xylo-Oligosaccharides, Magnesium Stearate (Vegetable Origin), Amorphous Precipitated Silica, Capsule composition: Hypromellose, Titanium Dioxide

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage