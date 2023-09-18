We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Dorset Cereals Nutty Granola Breakfast Cereal 450g

Dorset Cereals Nutty Granola Breakfast Cereal 450g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.89/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 45g portion (without milk) contains:
Energy
834kJ
199kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Gently baked oats & golden syrup with almonds, hazelnuts & cashews.Discover how to live a little more Dorset at dorsetcereals.co.ukBreakfast is the foundation of a good life. Feed yourself with intention, embrace the flavors of vitality, and let the morning meal fortify your spirit, paving the way for a day of strength, joy, and new possibilities.
It's time for moreAt Dorset we believe that the best things in life should leave you wanting more. That's why we created our Nutty Granola: a marvellous mix of oat and rye flakes, gently baked with crunchy almonds, hazelnuts and cashews. A combination of taste, texture and crunch that doesn't just satisfy the senses, it awakens them. Treat yourself to a bowl of and savour the simple pleasure in life.
With sweet almonds, roasted hazelnuts and crunchy cashewsContains wholegrainsSource of fibreNo added coloursNo artificial flavoursSuitable for vegetariansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 450G
Source of fibre

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oat Flakes (62%), Golden Syrup (partially Inverted Sugar Syrup) (17%), Toasted Wholegrain Rye Flakes, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed and Sunflower Oil in varying proportions), Whole & Sliced Almonds (3.5%), Roasted Chopped Hazelnuts (2%), Cashew Pieces (2%), Desiccated Coconut, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

May also contain other Cereals containing Gluten and other Nuts., We carefully select a range of the best quality nuts from around the world to use in all our different recipes. These include Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashews, Brazils and Pecans and potentially others as we develop new recipes. We have rigorous processes to carefully check, store and keep these all separate, but since this recipe is produced at the same location an alternative Nut could find its way in. So, if you or any of your loved ones do have any allergy to Nuts, not just those listed on the ingredient panel, we are sorry to say that this product is not suitable for you or them. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 10 portions of 45g each

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

To make it extra indulgent, try adding...A bowl of our tasty granolaA dollop of plant based yoghurtA drizzle of maple syrupSlices of bananaSome of the tastiest bits might have settled at the top of the pack, so give it a shake before opening.

Additives

Free From Artificial Flavours

View all Granola

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here