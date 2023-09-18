We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuit Assortment 400G

Mcvitie's Family Circle Biscuit Assortment 400G

£2.50

£0.62/100g

Vegetarian

An Assortment of Creams, Chocolate, Jam and other Sweet Biscuitswww.123healthybalance.comUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
10 biscuit varieties to enjoy with all the familyRich highland shorties, milk chocolate digestives, custard creams, hoc chip cookies, shortcake, jam sandwich creams, milk chocolate fingers, crunchy oat, nice, bourbon creams
McVitie's are the "True Originals" of the biscuit world. We've been crafting the UK's favourite biscuits and cakes since 1839.
Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated.® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Chocolate Chips [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Raspberry Jam [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberries, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Wheat Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

May also contain Sesame Seeds, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

400g ℮

