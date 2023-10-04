Garnier Ultimate Face & Body Trio Collection Giftset

Garnier Ulmte Face & Body Trio Collctn Giftset

UK'S No1 Sheet Mask Brand*: In just 15 minutes, eye contours are intensely hydrated, the appearance of eye bags is reduced and the eye area is left feeling revitalised. *Source ©2022 NielsenIQ data, 52 w/e 10/09/2022 in the United Kingdom (GB+NI) Your Daily Dose of Superfood and Derm Actives: Garnier Body Superfood is a fast absorbing butter that hydrates skin up to 10 cell layers deep*. *Upper layers of the epidermis Leaping Bunny Approved: All Garnier products globally are officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide. Gift a loved one with their own luxurious pamper routine they can do from home. Hydrate with the Pomegranate sheet mask. This hydrating sheet mask is infused with the quantity of one bottle of serum* that strengthens the skin barrier for up to 24-hour hydration. Enriched with Hyaluronic Acid and Pomegranate for a fresh and replumping effect. Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive. Treat your eyes with the orange juice and hyaluronic acid eye patches. They will leave the eye area looking brighter, refreshed and awake. Ophthalmologically tested and safe to use around the delicate area around the eye. Your daily dose of superfood and DERM actives: Use the cocoa and ceramide body superfood to treat your skin to hydration that you can feel & enjoy the relaxing application process after your daily shower or bath. Garnier Hand Superfood Cocoa & Ceramide is formulated for very dry, rough hands and is enriched with two powerful key ingredients! *Based on the amount of a 28ml serum

Indulge in the ultimate face & body trio. For face, body and eyes! The perfect pamper gift set and self-care routine. Goes well with Garnier's Face & Eye Trio Collection - Your perfect pamper gift set

Shelf height - 180 Shelf width - 90 Shelf depth - '132

Ingredients

Orange Juice Eye Sheet Mask: 968179 06 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis Juice / Orange Juice, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Mannose, P-Anisic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Pomegranate sheet mask: 967205 55 - Ingredients: Aqua / Water, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Glyceryl Acrylate/Acrylic Acid Copolymer, Hamamelis Virginiana Leaf Water / Witch Hazel Leaf Water, Hydrogenated Starch Hydrolysate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Limonene, Mannose, P-Anisic Acid, Peg-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Hydroxide, Potassium Sorbate, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sorbic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Parfum / Fragrance, Cocoa and Ceramide Body Superfood: Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Cetyl Esters, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter / Cocoa Seed Butter, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Sodium Polyacrylate, 2-oleamido-1, 3-octadecanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Caramel, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage