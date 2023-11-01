We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Pie 250g

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Pie 250g

£3.50

£1.40/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pie
Energy
2903kJ
695kcal
35%of the reference intake
Fat
38.3g

high

55%of the reference intake
Saturates
18.6g

high

93%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.65g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1161kJ / 278kcal

All butter pastry case filled with slow cooked chicken in a creamy coconut tikka sauce, finished with Indian spiced potatoes.
Hand finished with Indian spiced potatoesAn all butter pastry case filled with slow cooked British Chicken in a creamy Tikka sauce
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spiced Potatoes (23%) [Potato, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric, Coriander, Chilli Flakes], Chicken (22%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (10%), Single Cream (Milk), Coconut Milk, Tomato Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Spices, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Herbs, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Desiccated Coconut, Ginger Extract, Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

250g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

