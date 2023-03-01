We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Better you Vitamin D 4000IU Daily Oral Spray 15ml

Better you Vitamin D 4000IU Daily Oral Spray 15ml

£9.95

£66.33/100ml

Vegetarian

Food supplementThis packaging removes Ocean Plasticwww.betterplanetproject.co.uk
A convenient alternative to tablets and capsulesSpecially formulated to deliver vitamin D to the bloodstream directly from the mouth and mucous membranes. The tiny droplets absorb quickly, providing fast nutrient uptake.Our work with Cardiff University has produced a nutritional delivery system that provides a convenient alternative to tablets and capsules.Nutritional support in a sprayVitamin D helps:Supports a normal immune systemAid normal muscle functionMaintain normal bones and teeth
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C127735
100µg (4000 IU) per daily servingMax strength formula to maintain vitamin D levelsPill free100 daily dosesThe Queen's Awards for Enterprise: Innovation 2021Palm Oil FreeThe UK's original spray rangeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 15ML
Vitamin D helps: Supports a normal immune system, aid normal muscle function, maintain normal bones and teeth

Ingredients

Water, Diluent (Xylitol), Medium Chain Triglycerides, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum and Sunflower Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring (Natural Peppermint Oil), Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D3)

Net Contents

15ml

Preparation and Usage

How to useInitial use: press the pump 3 times to get the liquid flowing. Shake well before every use. Carefully spray into your mouth, ideally onto the inside of your cheek, and hold for a few seconds. Replace the cap after use.Recommended doseAdults: use 1 spray daily - 1 spray contains 100µg (4000 IU) vitamin D.

