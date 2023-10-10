MUNCH BUNCH SQUASHUMS SHAPES NO ADDED SUGAR BLACKCURRANT 5X60G

Yogurt with Blackcurrant Puree

Calcium and Protein are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Great for Lunchboxes No added sugar Contains naturally occurring sugars from milk and fruit Source of calcium Source of protein Source of vitamin D Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 300G

Calcium and Protein are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system

No added sugar Source of calcium Source of protein Source of vitamin D

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) 88%, Blackcurrant Puree 9.6%, Starch, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Pack contains 2.5 servings

Net Contents

5 x 60g