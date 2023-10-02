We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
TESCO PLANT CHEF, CHICKEN-STYLE PIECES 300g

TESCO PLANT CHEF, CHICKEN-STYLE PIECES 300g

1.5(2)
Write a review

£2.25

£7.50/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
646kJ
154kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.4g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.57g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 949kJ / 227kcal

Seasoned rehydrated textured vegetable protein and soya protein pieces alternative to chicken pieces.
Succulent & Versatile. Seasoned wheat, pea and soya protein, ideal in wraps and stir fries
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rehydrated Textured Vegetable Protein (29%) [Water, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Pea Protein], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Protein Isolate, Potato Starch, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Salt, Flavourings, Potato Protein.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Vegan Mince, Nuggets & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here