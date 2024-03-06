We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest British Crackling Pork Shoulder Joint 1.6kg-2.2kg

Tesco Finest British Crackling Pork Shoulder Joint 1.6kg-2.2kg

5(2)
Write a review

£12.80

£8.00/kg

Half price Clubcard Price £4.00/kg. Regular price £8.00/kg. The Clubcard Price will show in your basket. Final price and weight may vary depending on the product we pick for you. This product is available for delivery or collection until 26/03/24.

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g
Energy
465kcal
1935kJ
23%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Fat
32.4g

high

46%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.5g

high

58%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1290kJ / 310kcal

Boneless pork shoulder.
A succulent joint with irresistible golden crackling

Number of uses

min. 10 Servings

View all Fresh Pork

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here