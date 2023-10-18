We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Lattice 500g

Tesco Chicken & Vegetable Lattice 500g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.70

£0.74/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/3 of a lattice
Energy
1599kJ
382kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
19.2g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 229kcal

Chicken, onion, carrot, peas and sweetcorn in gravy wrapped in a puff pastry.
RICH & SUCCULENT PUFF PASTRY Flaky pastry filled with tender chicken, carrots, peas and sweetcorn, in a lightly seasoned gravy
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (26%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Vegetables (11%) [Onion, Carrot, Peas, Sweetcorn], Palm Oil, Cornflour, Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Salt, Chicken Extract, Tomato Paste, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Black Treacle, Chicken Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Thyme, Bay, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

View all Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here