image 1 of Tesco Apples Grapes & Mild Cheddar Cheese 130G
image 1 of Tesco Apples Grapes & Mild Cheddar Cheese 130Gimage 2 of Tesco Apples Grapes & Mild Cheddar Cheese 130G

Tesco Apples Grapes & Mild Cheddar Cheese 130G

£1.75

£13.46/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
612kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.3g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 113kcal

Apple, grape and mild Cheddar cheese.
Sliced apple, grapes and cheese portion. Perfect for snackingSweet and Savoury
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Apple, Grapes, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

130g e

