Tesco Cod Mornay 360g

2 Cod (Gadus morhua) fillets in a béchamel and mature Cheddar cheese sauce, topped with a crispy breadcrumb, potato and chive topping.

The cod in this product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. Caught in the Wild Coated in a silky cheese sauce and topped with a crunchy crumb

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (50%), Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour, [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Lemon Juice, Shallot, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Salt, Chive, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Tapioca Starch, Mustard Seed, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Carrot Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Cider Vinegar, Tomato, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Lovage, Dextrose, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using cod caught in NE Atlantic - Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea using trawls and hooks and lines.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

360g e