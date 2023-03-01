Bassetts Multivitamins Strawberry Flavoured 3-6 Years 60 Pack

Strawberry flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners. Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk

This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. For a bright start to the day, it contains nutrients to support the health of three to six year olds, including Vitamin A for healthy vision and skin and Vitamin D for healthy bones and muscle function. Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy vision Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function Nervous System - Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food

Have You Tried... Our delicious Blackcurrant & Apple multivitamins plus Omega-3?

No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars With vitamin A to support vision & skin & vitamin D to support healthy bones Food Supplement Natural flavours or colours

Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function Vitamin B6 helps support the working of the nervous system Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Strawberry Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanin), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

60 x Soft & Chewies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: One pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

Lower age limit

3 Years

upper-age-limit

6 Years