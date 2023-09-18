We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Urban Fruit Gently Baked Mango 4 x 25g

Urban Fruit Gently Baked Mango 4 x 25g

£2.90

£29.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 25g
Energy
336kJ
79kcal
-%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ

Dried Mango
Urban fruit mango is made from ripe mangos. It's gently baked & perfect straight out the pack, with breakfast, for baking and pre/post workout.Flexible FruitsEnjoy as a delicious snack, a fruity cereal topper or in your baking for an irresistible sweet fix!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C012293, www.fsc.org
Great taste 20191 Pack 79 Kcal 336kJNo Added SugarSource of FibreVegan FriendlyNo SulphitesGently baked at low temperaturesFruit on the MoveKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 100G
No Added SugarSource of Fibre

Ingredients

Dried Mango (98%), Potato Starch

Net Contents

4 x 25g ℮

