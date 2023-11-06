We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Arancini 230g

Tesco Tomato & Mozzarella Arancini 230g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One arancini
Energy
250kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1087kJ / 261kcal

Cooked risotto rice bites with mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, tomato, full fat soft cheese, pecorino medium fat hard cheese, sundried tomato paste and basil, coated in a parsley breadcrumb.
Golden Italian inspired bites With melting mozzarella
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Risotto Rice (25%) [Water, Risotto Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (10%), Water, Tomato (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Shallot, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch, Olive Oil, Sundried Tomatoes, Dried Potato, Cornflour, Basil, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Black Pepper, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Rosemary Powder, Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

230g e

