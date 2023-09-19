La Famiglia Rana Prosciutto Cotto & Mozzarella Fresh Tortelloni 250g

Fresh Egg Pasta with a Cooked Ham, Ricotta and Mozzarella Filling Find some of our favourite recipe inspiration at rana.co.uk Design: bigfish.co.uk

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 53%: Cooked Ham 28% (Pork, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Natural Flavourings), Ricotta Cheese (from Milk) 23%, Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk) 10%, Vegetable Fibres (Corn and Potato), Sunflower Oil, Cream (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Starch (from Corn and Potato), Full Fat Hard Cheese (from Milk) 4%, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk, Wheat), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter (from Milk), Pasta 47%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina

Allergy Information

Produced in a factory that also uses Fish, Nuts, Celery, Molluscs, Crustaceans and Soybeans. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, check the ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage