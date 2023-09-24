Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Cherry Bakewells 30% Less Sugar 6 Pack

Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (11%) and Almond Flavoured Sponge (19%), with a Soft Topping (26%) and Half a Glacé Cherry (5%), with Sugar and Sweetener.

30% Less sugar* *30% Less sugar compared to similar cherry Bakewells

Exceedingly good cakes Light pastry cases with a layer of fruity jam, frangipane sponge, Soft topping & a hand-placed cherry on top Deliciously better for you Great Taste 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Sweetener (Maltitol), Water, Vegetable Fibres, Maltodextrin, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)), Tapioca Starch, Ground Rice, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Fibre, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Ground Almonds, Dried Egg White, Desiccated Coconut, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives