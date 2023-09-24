We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling Deliciously Good Cherry Bakewells 30% Less Sugar 6 Pack

1(1)
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bakewell (47g)
Energy
745kJ
178kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1578kJ

Pastry Cases with a Layer of Plum and Raspberry Jam (11%) and Almond Flavoured Sponge (19%), with a Soft Topping (26%) and Half a Glacé Cherry (5%), with Sugar and Sweetener.
30% Less sugar**30% Less sugar compared to similar cherry Bakewells
It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Exceedingly good cakesLight pastry cases with a layer of fruity jam, frangipane sponge, Soft topping & a hand-placed cherry on topDeliciously better for youGreat Taste100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial ColoursNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Plum and Raspberry Jam (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring), Sweetener (Maltitol), Water, Vegetable Fibres, Maltodextrin, Glacé Cherries (Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)), Tapioca Starch, Ground Rice, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Sugar, Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Fibre, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Ground Almonds, Dried Egg White, Desiccated Coconut, Emulsifiers (Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Salt, Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

