Tesco Slow Cooked Tennesse Style Boneless Beef 370g

Tesco Slow Cooked Tennesse Style Boneless Beef 370g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1367kJ
327kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
19.0g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.71g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1130kJ / 271kcal

Slow cooked boneless beef ribs in a blackened seasoning with a sachet of Tennessee whiskey style sauce.
Sweet & Sticky Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 370G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (75%), Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Molasses, Onion Purée, Cornflour, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Tennessee Whiskey, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Soya Bean, Caramelised Sugar, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Smoked Salt, Ginger, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

370g e

