Tesco Finest Dinky Pork, Cranberry and Orange Rolls 144g

Tesco Finest Dinky Pork, Cranberry and Orange Rolls 144g

£3.50

£2.43/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pork roll
Energy
336kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1864kJ / 448kcal

Seasoned pork, cranberry sauce and orange zest wrapped in an all butter puff pastry.
British Pork with Cranberries and orange zest wrapped in flaky all butter puff pastry. Glazed with egg yolk and topped with a red coloured crumb.DELICATE & ZESTY All butter puff pastry filled with British pork, sweet cranberries and orange zest.
Pack size: 144G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (30%), Butter (Milk) (20%), Pork Fat, Onion, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cranberry, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cane Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Orange Zest, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, White Pepper, Cornflour, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sage, Onion Powder, Yeast, Nutmeg, Yeast Extract, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

144g e

