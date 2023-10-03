Cruzcampo Sevilla Lager Beer Bottle 660ml

Beer. For more information visit: UK.CRUZCAMPO.COM

4.4% ABV Spanish Lager Tasting notes: AROMA: Light hoppy notes with a touch of fruit MOUTHFEEL: Malty with a slight hint of sweetness FINISH: With our signature Cruzcampo bitterness FOOD MATCH: Pairs perfectly with Tapas

Born in Sevilla under the heat of the Andalusian sun; the perfect, crisp refreshment. That was Cruzcampo back in 1904 and that is Cruzcampo now. Every beer that comes from our brewery is a joyful celebration of our city. Cruzcampo inspires you to embrace the Sevillian way. Because life is better when you are free to enjoy the moment. You don’t have to be Andalusian to enjoy the taste of Sevilla. With Cruzcampo, we will take you there.

Spain's number 1 draught beer 4.4% ABV Brewed with subtle hoppy notes and fruity characteristics

Pack size: 660ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Barley, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

12 x 660ml ℮

Lower age limit

18 Years