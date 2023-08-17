We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Breville Bold Cream Jug Kettle
image 1 of Breville Bold Cream Jug Kettle

Breville Bold Cream Jug Kettle

4.7(32)
£32.00

£32.00/each

BREVILLE BOLD CREAM JUG KETTLE
Bring daring style to your kitchen with the Breville Bold Kettle, featuring a glossy ridged textured finish with high shine chrome accents and illuminated controls for ease of use. This Breville kettle also handles the basics with ease. The large 1.7L capacity boils up to 8 cups at once with the concealed 3kW element providing a quick boil. Accurate filling is easy thanks to the double sided water window, while the 360° cordless base is perfect for left and right hand use. An easily removable, washable fine mesh filter helps keeps limescale at bay and cord storage in the base helps keep your worktop tidy.
As a category leader in breakfast, light meals and garment care solutions we continue to develop unique and exciting products for your consumers across Europe. With a continuing history of innovation and invention, Breville® believes that with the right tools everything is possible – creative solutions and inspiring ideas to help you Turn on you Creativity®.
1.7L capacityDouble sided water windowRemovable, cleanable limescale filter360° rotational power base with cord storageNon-slip base and cord storage

