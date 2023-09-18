Hula Hoops Puft Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat & Potato Rings Snacks 6 x 15g

Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat & Potato Snacks Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise. The Hundred Official Team Partner Discover Cricket, Get Active thehundred.com

Deliciously light and crispy puffed Hula Hoops that have all the taste but with 72 calories!

Light and Crispy Puffed Hoops 300 kJ 72 kcal per 15g pack No Artificial Colours No Artificial Flavours No MSG Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Rubbed Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

Also may contain Milk, Soya For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

