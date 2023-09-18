We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hula Hoops Puft Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat & Potato Rings Snacks 6 x 15g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 15g pack contains
Energy
300kJ
72kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1999kJ

Cheese & Onion Flavour Wheat & Potato SnacksSnacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.The Hundred Official Team PartnerDiscover Cricket, Get Activethehundred.com
Deliciously light and crispy puffed Hula Hoops that have all the taste but with 72 calories!
Also try our big hoops in bold flavoursHula Hoops Big Hoops Irresistibly SaltedHula Hoops Big Hoops Iconic Barbecue Beef FlavourHula Hoops Big Hoops Sharp Salt & Vinegar Flavour
® Registered Trade Mark.
Light and Crispy Puffed Hoops300 kJ 72 kcal per 15g packNo Artificial ColoursNo Artificial FlavoursNo MSGSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Rubbed Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Flour, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

Also may contain Milk, Soya For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Net Contents

6 x 15g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From MSG (Glutamate)

