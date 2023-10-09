Tesco Finest East Anglian Gold Free Range Turkey Crown Medium 2kg -3kg (Serves 9 to 13)

Fresh Class A free range black turkey crown.

Flavoursome, Class A, free range black turkey crown from select British farms, dedicated to the highest welfare standards. Raised with plenty of room to roam and a naturally varied diet, our black turkey has a superior depth of flavour, and is sure to impress this Christmas. This free range turkey comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Succulent & Flavoursome With a superior flavour for an impressive centrepiece

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

. Servings