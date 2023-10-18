We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Good Boy Meat Advent Calendar For Dogs 100G

Good Boy Meat Advent Calendar For Dogs 100G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£50.00/kg

This product is available for delivery or collection until 30/11/2023

A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
Making dog's tails waggle...To keep your dogs' tail wagging into the new year, why not try some of our other yummy and exciting good boy treats...
® / TM / © 2023 Spectrum Brands, Inc. or one of its affiliates
Deliciously Meaty Treats Behind Every DoorMade with 100% natural chicken breast
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (78%), Pea Protein, Vegetable Glycerin, Sorbitol, Tapioca Starch, Salt

Net Contents

100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet and our treats should not exceed 10% of your dog's daily calorie intake. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Lower age limit

4 Months

View all Christmas for Dogs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here