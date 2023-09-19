Tesco Finest British Beef Rump Roasting Joint 630g

Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Caution: Contains alcohol..Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..

Instructions: 180°C /Fan 160°C / Gas 4 40mins - 1hr 5mins. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the sachets to one side for later use. Wash hands thoroughly after handling the sachets. Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes (medium), 55-65 minutes (well done). 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time remove the tray from the oven and remove the bands from the joint. Open the sachet of crumb and sprinkle over the top of the joint. Return to the oven for the remaining cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes prior to carving. While the joint is resting prepare the gravy. Open the gravy sachet, pour into a saucepan and heat gently for 2 minutes. Serve with the beef.

Instructions: 180°C /Fan 160°C / Gas 4 40mins - 1hr 5mins. Remove sleeve and film lid. Place the sachets to one side for later use. Wash hands thoroughly after handling the sachets. Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes (medium), 55-65 minutes (well done). 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time remove the tray from the oven and remove the bands from the joint. Open the sachet of crumb and sprinkle over the top of the joint. Return to the oven for the remaining cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes prior to carving. While the joint is resting prepare the gravy. Open the gravy sachet, pour into a saucepan and heat gently for 2 minutes. Serve with the beef.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

*Tender beef rump joint with a garlic and shallot crumb and a beef dripping gravy Matured for 21 days for extra flavour

*Tender beef rump joint with a garlic and shallot crumb and a beef dripping gravy Matured for 21 days for extra flavour

Beef rump joint with sachets of roast beef and chicken gravy and garlic and caramelised shallot crumb.

Beef rump joint with sachets of roast beef and chicken gravy and garlic and caramelised shallot crumb.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023