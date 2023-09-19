We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest British Beef Rump Roasting Joint 630g

Tesco Finest British Beef Rump Roasting Joint 630g

£10.00

£15.87/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
1003kJ
239kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 727kJ / 173kcal

Beef rump joint with sachets of roast beef and chicken gravy and garlic and caramelised shallot crumb.
*Tender beef rump joint with a garlic and shallot crumb and a beef dripping gravy Matured for 21 days for extra flavour
Pack size: 630G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (79%), Beef Dripping Gravy [Water, Onion, Red Wine (Sulphites), Beef Extract, Cornflour, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Butter (Milk), Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Salt, Herbs, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Carrot, Spices, Leek, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Garlic], Garlic and Caramelised Shallot Crumb [Wheat Flour, Shallot, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Garlic Purée, Wild Garlic, Yeast, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Molasses].

 

Wheat Flour, contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

630g e

