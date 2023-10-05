We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Scottish Salmon Fillets 260g

Tesco Finest 2 Scottish Salmon Fillets 260g

£6.10

£6.10/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical fillet
Energy
912kJ
218kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 836kJ / 200kcal

Boneless salmon (Salmo salar) fillets.
Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.ukResponsibly Sourced Boneless & skin on. Farmed in waters off the west coast of Scotland, these succulent fillets are tender and full of flavour
Pack size: 260G

Allergy Information

Contains fish.

Produce of

Farmed in Scotland, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

260g e

Preparation and Usage

Descaling 
Gently hold the fillet and rub the back of a knife along the skin. Run the fillet under slow running cold water to remove excess scales. Using kitchen paper, gently pat the fillet dry and set aside.

