Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 400g
£3.00
£7.50/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Lamb (17%), Potato (15%), Aubergine, Tomato, Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Cheese Crumb [Regato Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose], Onion, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Red Wine, Wheat Flour, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), White Wine, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Basil, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mint, Paprika, Fennel, Thyme, Black Pepper, Oregano, Lamb Fat, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Rosemary, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (400g)
|Energy
|629kJ / 151kcal
|2514kJ / 604kcal
|Fat
|10.0g
|40.0g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|15.6g
|Carbohydrate
|8.5g
|34.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|5.2g
|Protein
|6.1g
|24.4g
|Salt
|0.58g
|2.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
