Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 400g

Our experts make a rich minced lamb ragu, infused with Merlot and the classic Mediterranean flavours of oregano & thyme. Layered with slices of aubergine & sautéed potatoes, finally it is topped with a rich & creamy mascarpone sauce & a sprinkling of regato cheese crumb. Minced lamb in a rich Merlot infused sauce, layered with aubergine & sautéed potatoes, with creamy mascarpone sauce & Regato crumb.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lamb (17%), Potato (15%), Aubergine, Tomato, Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Cheese Crumb [Regato Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose], Onion, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Red Wine, Wheat Flour, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), White Wine, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Basil, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mint, Paprika, Fennel, Thyme, Black Pepper, Oregano, Lamb Fat, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Rosemary, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU and non-EU lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e