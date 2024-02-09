We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 400g

Tesco Finest Lamb Moussaka 400g

1.7(14)
Write a review

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2514kJ
604kcal
30%of the reference intake
Fat
40.0g

high

57%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.6g

high

78%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.8g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.31g

high

39%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 629kJ / 151kcal

Cooked minced lamb in a tomato and wine sauce, with aubergine, sliced sautéed potatoes, a cream and cheese sauce and topped with Regato cheese and Cheddar cheese crumb.
Our experts make a rich minced lamb ragu, infused with Merlot and the classic Mediterranean flavours of oregano & thyme. Layered with slices of aubergine & sautéed potatoes, finally it is topped with a rich & creamy mascarpone sauce & a sprinkling of regato cheese crumb.Minced lamb in a rich Merlot infused sauce, layered with aubergine & sautéed potatoes, with creamy mascarpone sauce & Regato crumb.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lamb (17%), Potato (15%), Aubergine, Tomato, Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Half Cream (Milk), Cheese Crumb [Regato Cheese (Milk), Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose], Onion, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Red Wine, Wheat Flour, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), White Wine, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Basil, Smoked Paprika, White Wine Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mint, Paprika, Fennel, Thyme, Black Pepper, Oregano, Lamb Fat, Onion Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Rosemary, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU and non-EU lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

View all Roast, Pies & British Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here