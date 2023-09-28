Cake Decor Zombie Biscuit Kit 198g Looking for Inspiration? Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more products and recipes.

Create your very own scary zombie biscuits with our easy-to-use biscuit mix and writing icings!

So easy Hauntingly Good! Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 198G

Ingredients

Biscuit Mix: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Red Writing Icing: Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Colours (Anthocyanin Extract, Carotene Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Black Writing Icing: Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Colour (Vegetable Carbon), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring

Allergy Information

Biscuit mix may also contain Milk and Egg. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Makes 8 Biscuits

Net Contents

198g ℮

Preparation and Usage