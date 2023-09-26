FOX'S MILLIONAIRES COOKIES 180G

Cookies with Milk Chocolate Chunks and Caramel

At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.

That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high-quality ingredients, like the rich chocolate chunks in our cookies, to bake our fabulously tasty biscuits for you to enjoy.

Have Your Tried

Fox's Viennese and Chocolatey biscuits?