image 1 of FOX'S MILLIONAIRES COOKIES 180G
image 1 of FOX'S MILLIONAIRES COOKIES 180Gimage 2 of FOX'S MILLIONAIRES COOKIES 180G

FOX'S MILLIONAIRES COOKIES 180G

£2.00

£1.11/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cookie
Energy
472kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2051kJ

Cookies with Milk Chocolate Chunks and Caramel
At Fox's we understand that every biscuit needs to give you a little moment of pleasure.That's why we've used our expertise, developed since 1853, and high-quality ingredients, like the rich chocolate chunks in our cookies, to bake our fabulously tasty biscuits for you to enjoy.Have Your TriedFox's Viennese and Chocolatey biscuits?
Fox's is a registered trade mark.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Milk Chocolate Chunks (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin], Oatmeal, Invert Sugar Syrup, Caramel (3.5%) [Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier: E471; Acidity Regulator: Sodium Carbonate], Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonates, Sodium Bicarbonates, Disodium Diphosphates, Glycerine, Flavourings, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 cookies

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy wisely

