McVities Jaffa Cakes Raspberry 10 Cakes

McVities Jaffa Cakes Raspberry 10 Cakes

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cake contains
Energy
173kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Raspberry Flavour CentreUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.comwww.123healthybalance.com
McVitie's Jaffa Cakes: Chocolate on top, sponge on the bottom, and a juicy raspberry fruity bit in the middle.
Zingy, juicy and bursting with berry flavour! Rock your taste buds with the latest star of the famed Jaffa lineup.
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Rockin' RaspberryJuicy!Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice (Sulphites), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whole Egg, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin, Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Net Contents

10 x Cakes

