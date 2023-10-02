We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef 10 Mini Mediterranean Inspired Vegetable Lattices 300g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mini lattice
Energy
349kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 297kcal

Puff pastry with vegetables in a tomato sauce with puff pastry lattice and thyme.
Mediterranean inspired Peppers and tomatoes wrapped in flaky pastry
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Vegetables (21%)[Tomato, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Onion], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Red Wine Vinegar, Coconut Oil, Salt, Thyme, Modified Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Olive Oil, Pea Protein, Oat Fibre, Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Juice], Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

