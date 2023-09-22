We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deli Kitchen Garlic Tear and Share Flatbread 275g

Deli Kitchen Garlic Tear and Share Flatbread 275g

2.5(2)
£2.20

£0.80/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 1/4 Flatbread contains
Energy
780kJ
185kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.9g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Flatbread made with rapeseed oil, extra virgin olive oil (1.5%) and topped with garlic and dried parsley.10p from every product sold will be donated to support humanitarian causes in Ukraine
Here at Deli Kitchen HQ our vision is to innovate mealtimes. We start each day with a "What If?" and end with our customer (That's You!). We asked 'What if sandwiches could be tastier, healthier, less boring? 'We asked 'what if breads could be shared with everyone at mealtimes?!' Then we put our inventive, curious & slightly eccentric heads together and came up with a range of tasty, easy to use flatbreads. Start your day with a "What If?" and join us in innovating mealtimes!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Ideal for dipping & toppingSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 275G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1.5%), Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Garlic (0.7%), Salt, Dried Parsley (0.2%), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Wheat Starch

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

275g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Pop me in the freezer

