Tesco Stir Fry Teriyaki Chicken 650g

3.8(8)
£5.00

£7.69/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1200kJ
284kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

low

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.9g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Salt
1.17g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 531kJ / 126kcal

Diced chicken marinated in a Teriyaki style seasoning with pak choi, diced pepper, sliced water chestnuts and julienne carrots, served with a Teriyaki sauce.
A taste of Japan
Pack size: 650G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (49%), Carrot, Teriyaki sauce (12%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Rice Wine, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Beans, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Malted Barley Extract, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour], Pak Choi, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar, Water, Molasses, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Cornflour, Parsley, Soya Beans, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Beetroot Powder, Paprika Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring. Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

650g e

