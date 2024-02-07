Tesco Stir Fry Teriyaki Chicken 650g
£5.00
£7.69/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (49%), Carrot, Teriyaki sauce (12%) [Water, Brown Sugar, Rice Wine, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Beans, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Malted Barley Extract, Yeast Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour], Pak Choi, Bell Pepper, Water Chestnut, Sugar, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Caramelised Sugar, Water, Molasses, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Salt, Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Cornflour, Parsley, Soya Beans, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Beetroot Powder, Paprika Extract, Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring. Wheat Flour contains Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Made using British chicken.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (226g**)
|Energy
|531kJ / 126kcal
|1200kJ / 284kcal
|Fat
|2.3g
|5.2g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|22.8g
|Sugars
|7.9g
|17.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.9g
|35.9g
|Salt
|0.52g
|1.17g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 650g typically weighs 452g.
|-
|-
