We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150ml
image 1 of Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150mlimage 2 of Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150mlimage 3 of Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150mlimage 4 of Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150ml

Tropicana Kids Strawberry and Banana Smoothies 4 x 150ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.60

£0.60/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Energy
288kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 192 kJ / 45 kcal

Apple, Banana, Strawberry, Sour Cherry Juice Partially from Concentrate with added Vitamin C.Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Did you Know?Cherry Trees can Grow 30 Metres High
Introducing NEW Tropicana Kids Smoothies!Give them 1 of their 5 a day with NEW Tropicana Kids Strawberry & Banana Smoothie. No added sugar* - just a tasty blend of pressed fruits with a boost of Vitamin C.Perfect for lunchboxes or a tasty on-the-go drink, Tropicana Kids Smoothies can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge! This tasty Strawberry & Banana Smoothie comes as a 150ml portion in handy carton with a paper straw.Plus, each 150ml serving contains 15% of the recommended daily Vitamin C.*Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Like all juices contains naturally occurring sugar.
Also try our Fruity Pineapple & Mango Flavour- 150ml perfect portion- Great for lunchboxes- Can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge
FSC - FSC®, Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.orgTropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2023
1 of 5 a DayBoosted with Vitamin CPerfect for lunch boxes or simply a tasty on-the-go snackSuitable for VegansNo Added SugarCan be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge
Pack size: 600ML
No Added SugarBoosted with Vitamin C

Ingredients

Apple Juice and Puree from Concentrate (79%), Banana Puree (10%), Strawberry Puree (7%), Sour Cherry Puree, Vitamin C

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Paper straw rules:1. Hold at base2. Push in straight3. Enjoy every dropShake before opening.

View all Kids Juices & Smoothies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here