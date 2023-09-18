KitKat Chocolate Selection Box 234g

Four crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%).
Crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%).
Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%).
Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (19%) covered with milk chocolate (60%).
Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including rice based crispy pieces (6%).Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.www.KITKAT.co.ukwww.facebook.com/KITKATukGood to rememberEnjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
This selection box makes the perfect gift! Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT.A selection box contains:1 x KitKat Chunky Milk1 x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter2 x KitKat 4 Finger1 x KitKat Chunky White1 x KitKat SantaKITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Chunky White!KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to the Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger or KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
Love KITKAT?! Why not try our individual 29g Milk Chocolate Santa. Great for indulging this Christmas!
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CocoaNutritional Compass®®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
A selection box containing a choice of delicious KITKAT chocolate: 1 x KitKat Chunky Milk 1 x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter, 2 x KitKat 4 Finger, 1 x KitKat Chunky White, 1 x KitKat SantaWith no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!Working with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities
Pack size: 234G
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Net Contents
234g
Preparation and Usage
KitKat 4 Finger Milk, KitKat Chunky Milk, KitKat Chunky White, KitKat Chunky Peanut ButterKnow Your Servings1 Bar = 1 ServingKitKat SantaKnow Your Servings1 Santa = 1 Serving
1 x KitKat Chunky Milk1 x KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter2 x 4 Finger KitKat Milk1 x KitKat Chunky White1 x KitKat Santa
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2190kJ
|878kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|524kcal
|210kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|27.9g
|11.2g
|70g
|16%
|of which: saturates
|16.0g
|6.4g
|20g
|32%
|Carbohydrate
|59.5g
|23.8g
|260g
|9%
|of which: sugars
|47.8g
|19.1g
|90g
|21%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.2g
|3.3g
|50g
|7%
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.11g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Ground Roasted Peanuts (12%), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder Product (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavouring (Peanut)
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2202kJ
|925kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|527kcal
|222kcal
|2000kcal
|11%
|Fat
|29.9g
|12.6g
|70g
|18%
|of which: saturates
|14.8g
|6.2g
|20g
|31%
|Carbohydrate
|52.4g
|22.0g
|260g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|43.0g
|18.1g
|90g
|20%
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|10.4g
|4.4g
|50g
|9%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.24g
|6g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Coco Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2103kJ
|875kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|502kcal
|209kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|24.5g
|10.2g
|70g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|13.5g
|5.6g
|20g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|25.9g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|49.4g
|20.5g
|90g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.0g
|-
|-
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|50g
|6%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2118kJ
|848kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|506kcal
|203kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|25.2g
|10.1g
|70g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|13.9g
|5.6g
|20g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|24.8g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|51.3g
|20.5g
|90g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|2.7g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Lactose (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Corn Flour, Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
Contains: Milk, Peanuts, WheatMay Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor best before end see side
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2235kJ
|647kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|535kcal
|155kcal
|2000kcal
|8%
|Fat
|31.4g
|9.1g
|70g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|5.0g
|20g
|25%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|16.1g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|14.6g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.8g
|50g
|4%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-