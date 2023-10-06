We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese and Bean & Cheese & Bacon Topped Crumpets 960g (Serves 6)

Tesco Cheese and Bean & Cheese & Bacon Topped Crumpets 960g (Serves 6)

£11.00

£1.15/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cheese & bacon crumpet
Energy
707kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.03g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 221kcal

6 Crumpets with sourdough topped with cheese sauce, butter beans, tomato sauce, Red Leicester cheese, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese and chives. 6 Crumpets with sourdough topped with Red Leicester cheese, béchamel sauce, cheese sauce, smoked bacon, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Cheddar cheese, Emmental medium fat hard cheese, Dijon mustard and chives.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.12 crumpets with sourdough, 6 topped with Cheddar and smoked bacon, and 6 topped with Cheddar, Red Leicester and butter beans in a rich tomato sauce.
Pack size: 960G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Net Contents

974g e

One cheese & bean crumpet
Energy
661kJ
157kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 881kJ / 209kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter Beans, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (4.5%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chive, Onion, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Double Cream (Milk), Yeast, Tomato, Dried Skimmed Milk, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cheese & bean crumpet (75g**)
Energy881kJ / 209kcal661kJ / 157kcal
Fat6.6g5.0g
Saturates3.5g2.6g
Carbohydrate27.8g20.9g
Sugars1.8g1.4g
Fibre1.8g1.4g
Protein8.8g6.6g
Salt1.22g0.91g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

