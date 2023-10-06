Tesco Cheese and Bean & Cheese & Bacon Topped Crumpets 960g (Serves 6)
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 707kJ
-
- 168kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.03g
- 17%of the reference intake
Allergy Information
- Energy
- 661kJ
-
- 157kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.0g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.91g
- 15%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter Beans, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (4.5%), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Tomato Paste, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Fermented Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Chive, Onion, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Gluten, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Double Cream (Milk), Yeast, Tomato, Dried Skimmed Milk, White Wine Vinegar, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Onion Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese & bean crumpet (75g**)
|Energy
|881kJ / 209kcal
|661kJ / 157kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|3.5g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|27.8g
|20.9g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.8g
|6.6g
|Salt
|1.22g
|0.91g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (6%), Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Skimmed Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Fermented Wheat Flour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Gluten, Chive, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Spirit Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Yellow Mustard Flour, Brown Mustard Flour, Potato Starch, Onion Purée, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, White Pepper, Bay Leaf, Pimento, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese & bacon crumpet (76g**)
|Energy
|930kJ / 221kcal
|707kJ / 168kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|26.8g
|20.4g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|9.9g
|7.5g
|Salt
|1.36g
|1.03g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
