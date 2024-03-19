We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub 460ml
image 1 of Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub 460mlimage 2 of Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub 460ml

Haagen-Dazs Lotus Biscoff Caramel & Cream Ice Cream Tub 460ml

4.8(41)
Write a review

£5.40

£1.17/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

2x portions (87 g)
Energy
1007kJ
242kcal
12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1158 kJ

Dairy ice cream with speculoos cookies pieces (11%) and milk caramel (5.7%).
Dairy ice cream with speculoos cookies pieces (11%) and milk caramel (5.7%).When crunchy Lotus Biscoff® meets velvety Häagen-Dazs ice cream the results are out of this world! Delve into this creamy recipe and you will discover a generous scattering of crunchy speculoos caramel biscuit pieces that deliver a surprising crunchy sensation.To create our luxury and creamy ice cream, we use our unique blending technique to combine four simple and classic ingredients: fresh cream, milk, eggs, and sugar. To that we only flavour! Why not try our other frozen desserts; Mango & Raspberry Ice Cream Stick Bars, Cookies & Cream Ice Cream or Gelato Caramel Swirl Ice Cream for a low-calorie alternative. Can’t decide? Why not try our Favourites Collection Minicup Multipack for a selection of flavours!Häagen-Dazs have been making luxury ice cream like no other since 1960. Our founder, Reuben Mattus’ vision was to make the most extraordinary ice cream the world has ever tasted, a spoonful of joy to escape the everyday. But our commitment to quality has never changed. That means only the best, natural ingredients for our ice creams and absolutely no preservatives, artificial flavours, or colours. So, we make an ice cream like no other – we don’t hold back!Häagen-Dazs ice cream is made with real cream, no artificial flavours or colours and no sweeteners.Häagen-Dazs ice cream is suitable for vegetarians and is Halal and Kosher..The cup (once rinsed) and cap are recyclable.
© General MillsLotus and Biscoff are trademarks owned by Lotus Bakeries NV and used under license
Made with Real CreamSuitable for vegetariansKosher - D
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (31.5%), Water, Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Icing Sugar, Concentrated Butter, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Cinnamon, Candy Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Better if you wait 15 mins

