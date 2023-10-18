We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Free From 5 Lemon Slices

Tesco Free From 5 Lemon Slices

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£0.50/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice
Energy
657kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.5g

high

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1825kJ / 435kcal

Gluten free cake slices filled with a lemon flavoured frosting and topped with lemon flavoured icing.
Layered sponge with lemon flavoured filling, topped with sugar pearls for a sweet, zesty treat.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Lemon Juice (1%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Coconut Oil, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Lemon Peel, Colour (Lutein).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

View all Cake & Sweet Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here