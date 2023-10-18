Tesco 9 Sausage Roll Selection Pack 270g
£3.00
£1.11/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 429kJ
-
- 103kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Palm Oil, Potato, Onion, Water, Wole Milk, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Cranberry, Orange Zest, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Demerara Sugar, Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sage, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork and spiced orange roll (30g)
|Energy
|1428kJ / 342kcal
|428kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|31.5g
|9.5g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.09g
|0.33g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 414kJ
-
- 99kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.31g
- 5%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (21%), Palm Oil, Smoked Dry Cured Bacon (9%) [Pork, Salt, Sea Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Potato, Whole Milk, Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Wheat Protein, Maize Starch, Garlic, Parsley, Onion Powder, Sugar, Water, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Demerara Sugar, Nutmeg, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pigs in blanket roll (30g)
|Energy
|1380kJ / 331kcal
|414kJ / 99kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|8.8g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|28.7g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|8.6g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.03g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (25%), Palm Oil, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Whole Milk, Cranberry, Smoked Dry Cured Bacon (3%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Colour (Beetroot Red), Garlic Purée, Wheat Protein, Salt, Maize Flour, Sage, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Mace, Thyme, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork, cranberry and sage roll (30g)
|Energy
|1429kJ / 342kcal
|429kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|5.9g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.0g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.5g
|2.5g
|Salt
|1.05g
|0.31g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
