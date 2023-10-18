We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 9 Sausage Roll Selection Pack 270g

Tesco 9 Sausage Roll Selection Pack 270g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£1.11/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pork, cranberry and sage roll
Energy
429kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1429kJ / 342kcal

Seasoned pork sausage meat with smoked dry cured bacon wrapped in puff pastry, finished with a sage and onion crumb. Seasoned pork sausage meat with sweetened dried cranberries and orange zest wrapped in puff pastry. Seasoned pork sausage meat with cranberries and smoked dry cured bacon wrapped in puff pastry finished with a red crumb.
3 Pigs in blanket rolls, 3 Pork & Spiced orange rolls and 3 Pork, cranberry & sage rolls. All wrapped in flaky puff pastry and shaped like a Christmas crackerFlaky Puff Pastry 3 Pigs in blanket 3 Pork & Spiced orange 3 Pork, cranberry & sage
Pack size: 270G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

One pork and spiced orange roll
Energy
428kJ
103kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.9g

high

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1428kJ / 342kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Palm Oil, Potato, Onion, Water, Wole Milk, Sweetened Dried Cranberries [Cranberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Cranberry, Orange Zest, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Demerara Sugar, Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Sage, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Ginger Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork and spiced orange roll (30g)
Energy1428kJ / 342kcal428kJ / 103kcal
Fat19.8g5.9g
Saturates8.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate31.5g9.5g
Sugars3.8g1.1g
Fibre2.1g0.6g
Protein8.4g2.5g
Salt1.09g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Sausage Rolls, Pasties & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here