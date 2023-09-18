We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate and Orange Slices

£1.50

£0.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per slice (26g)
Energy
458kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 172kJ

Chocolate Flavoured Sponge and Orange Flavour Sponge Topped with Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (26%).
Mr Kipling trademarks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Exceedingly Good Cakes100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial ColoursNo Hydrogenated FatSuitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Palm Fat, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Net Contents

6 x Chocolate & Orange Slices

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

