Mr Kipling 6 Chocolate and Orange Slices

Chocolate Flavoured Sponge and Orange Flavour Sponge Topped with Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (26%).

Exceedingly Good Cakes 100% Natural Flavours & No Artificial Colours No Hydrogenated Fat Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Egg White, Palm Fat, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings, Barley Malt Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Net Contents

6 x Chocolate & Orange Slices

