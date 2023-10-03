Fruit Bowl Raisin Yogurt 5x21g

Juicy raisins in a yogurt flavoured coating. For more fun... www.fruit-bowl.com

We squish fruit with a little fruit juice then coat them in delicious creamy yogurt. We then pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - standing on your head, in the snow, even up a mountain! We know it's not just kids that love our yogurt treats. But it's a big secret - as they say, 'mum's the word'!

Fruit Bowl® and Yogurt Raisins™ are trademarks of Life Health Foods Limited.

Real fruit in tasty yogurt No added colours or flavours Yummy treat Perfect for little lunchboxes Great for baking Ideal as a snack Irresistible, intensely fruity - and incredibly moreish Fruit made frun Yummy, yummy yogurt coated fruit raisins Gluten free Vegetarian Society Approved

Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Yogurt Flavoured Coating (54%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (5%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)], Raisins (46%)

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that also handles Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 21g ℮