Tesco Finest Coffee & Walnut Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Coffee & Walnut Muffins 2 Pack

4(2)
£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
1736kJ
415kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
22.0g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.7g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1736kJ / 415kcal

Coffee sponge with walnut pieces and coffee filling, topped with coffee flavour buttercream.
Made with Brazilian Arabica coffee and topped with crunchy walnut pieces. Based on the classic Coffee & Walnut Cake, these muffins are made with Brazilian Arabica coffee, filled with a smooth, coffee flavoured filling and topped with crunchy walnut pieces and coffee buttercream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coffee Filling (10%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Coffee Extract, Apple Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Hibiscus Extract, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Agar), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Icing Sugar, Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Walnuts (3%), Humectant (Glycerol), Clotted Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Coffee Extract, Palm Oil, Dried Egg White, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings, Maltodextrin.

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, nuts, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

