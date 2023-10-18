We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 2 Chocolate Sponge Puddings 210g

Tesco 2 Chocolate Sponge Puddings 210g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£1.19/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pudding
Energy
1703kJ
408kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
23.5g

high

34%of the reference intake
Saturates
12.6g

high

63%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.3g

high

33%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1622kJ / 388kcal

2 Chocolate sponge puddings topped with chocolate sauce.
Our chefs create this indulgent chocolate pudding which is topped with a rich Belgian chocolate sauce before gently baked for a light texture.Belgian Chocolate Rich chocolate sponges with smooth Belgian chocolate sauce
Pack size: 210G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (10%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

210g e (2 x 105g)

View all Puddings, Crumbles & Pies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here