image 1 of Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Katsu Chicken Pizza 318gimage 2 of Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Katsu Chicken Pizza 318gimage 3 of Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Katsu Chicken Pizza 318g

Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Katsu Chicken Pizza 318g

3.7(73)
£2.50

£0.79/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each cooked pizza contains
Energy
1711kJ
407kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
14g

-

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4g

-

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

-

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.5g

-

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

A deep dish pizza base topped with katsu style curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned cooked chicken, deep-fried onions and red peppers.
We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature katsu curry sauce, and go full-on with mozzarella, katsu chicken, fried onions and red peppers.
In Chicago town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza.
Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.
Microwave 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 23 Mins
Pack size: 318G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Katsu Style Sauce (20%) (Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Concentrated Apple Juice, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Ginger Puree, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, Seasoned Chicken (7%) (Chicken, Water, Seasoning (Sugar, Corn Flour, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Extract, Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric Extract), Stabilísers (Triphosphates, Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Potato Starch), Deep-Fried Onions (5%) (Onions, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt), Red Peppers (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 159g ℮



