Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Katsu Chicken Pizza 318g

A deep dish pizza base topped with katsu style curry sauce, mozzarella cheese, seasoned cooked chicken, deep-fried onions and red peppers.

We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature katsu curry sauce, and go full-on with mozzarella, katsu chicken, fried onions and red peppers.

Check out our range Chicago Town Tiger Crust Double Pepperoni Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Cheese In Chicago town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.

Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr. Oetker UK Limited.

Be inspired... The ultimate one! Loaded with katsu chicken, onions, red peppers and katsu curry sauce Microwave 3 Mins or Oven Cook in 23 Mins With katsu sauce

Pack size: 318G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Katsu Style Sauce (20%) (Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Concentrated Apple Juice, Coconut Milk (Coconut Extract, Water), Modified Maize Starch, Brown Sugar, Onion Powder, Ginger Puree, Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Mozzarella Cheese (12%), Water, Seasoned Chicken (7%) (Chicken, Water, Seasoning (Sugar, Corn Flour, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Coconut Milk Powder (Coconut Extract, Sodium Caseinate (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Turmeric Extract), Stabilísers (Triphosphates, Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Potato Starch), Deep-Fried Onions (5%) (Onions, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Salt), Red Peppers (5%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Corn Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Net Contents

2 x 159g ℮