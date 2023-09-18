We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fruit Bowl Yogurt Flakes Raspberry 5x18g

£2.25

£25.00/kg

Vegetarian

Fruit pieces made with concentrated apple and raspberry purees in a yogurt flavoured coating.For more fun...www.fruit-bowl.com
We squish fruit with a little fruit juice then coat them in delicious creamy yogurt. We then pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - standing on your head, in the snow, even up a mountain! We know it's not just kids that love our yogurt treats. But it's a big secret - as they say, 'mum's the word'!
Fruit Bowl®, Fruit Flakes® and Yogurt Flakes™ are trademarks of Life Health Foods Limited.
Real fruit in tasty yogurtNatural colours & flavoursYummy TreatPerfect for little lunch boxesGreat for bakingIdeal as a snackIrresistible, intensely fruity - and incredibly moreishFruit made funYummy, yummy yogurt coated fruit FlakesGluten freeVegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)], Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], An average of 206g Apple, 26g Raspberry and 6g Elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that also handles Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮

