Fruit Bowl Yogurt Flakes Raspberry 5x18g

We squish fruit with a little fruit juice then coat them in delicious creamy yogurt. We then pack them into handy portions so you can eat them anywhere - standing on your head, in the snow, even up a mountain! We know it's not just kids that love our yogurt treats. But it's a big secret - as they say, 'mum's the word'!

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Yogurt Flavoured Coating (60%): [Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (Milk), Rice Flour, Yogurt Powder (Milk) (3%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Shellac, Gum Arabic)], Fruit Flakes® (40%): [Concentrated Apple Puree, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Raspberry Puree, Sugar, Gluten Free Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Elderberry Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring], An average of 206g Apple, 26g Raspberry and 6g Elderberry used to prepare 100g of Fruit Flakes®

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that also handles Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 18g ℮