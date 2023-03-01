Bassetts Multivitamins Raspberry Flavoured 7 7-11 Years 60Pack

Raspberry flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners. Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk

This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. It contains nutrients to support the health of eager and adventurous seven to eleven year olds helping them explore and get stuck into life, including Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 which help to release energy from food. Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy vision Skin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Bones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function Nervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food Teeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Immune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food

Have You Tried... Our delicious Tropical multivitamins plus Omega-3?

With vitamins B2, B6 & B12 to help release energy No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars Food Supplement Natural flavours or colours

Vitamin A helps support healthy vision Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle function Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from food Vitamin D helps support healthy teeth Vitamin C helps support the immune system Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Raspberry Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

60 x Soft & Chewies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily. Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Lower age limit

7 Years