Bassetts Multivitamins Raspberry Flavoured 7 7-11 Years 60Pack

£12.00

£0.20/each

Raspberry flavoured multivitamin food supplement pastilles with sweeteners.Discover more at www.bassettsvitamins.co.uk
This tasty soft and chewy multivitamin is tailored with a balance of nutrients. It contains nutrients to support the health of eager and adventurous seven to eleven year olds helping them explore and get stuck into life, including Vitamins B2, B6 and B12 which help to release energy from food.Eyes - Vitamin A helps support healthy visionSkin - Vitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressBones & Muscles - Vitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle functionNervous System - Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodTeeth - Vitamin D helps support healthy teethImmune System - Vitamin C helps support the immune systemVitality - Vitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
Have You Tried... Our delicious Tropical multivitamins plus Omega-3?
With vitamins B2, B6 & B12 to help release energyNo Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugarsFood SupplementNatural flavours or colours
Vitamin A helps support healthy visionVitamin A helps support healthy skin & Vitamin E is an antioxidant as it contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stressVitamin D helps absorption of Calcium, is necessary for normal bone growth & development & helps support healthy muscle functionRiboflavin (Vitamin B2) & Vitamins B6 & B12 help reduce tiredness & fatigue & contribute to the release of energy from foodVitamin D helps support healthy teethVitamin C helps support the immune systemVitamin B6 helps reduce tiredness & fatigue & contributes to the release of energy from food
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol Syrup, Sorbitol, Sucralose), Gelatine (Bovine), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Colour (Anthocyanin), Raspberry Flavouring, Acid (Malic Acid), Glazing Agent [Vegetable Oil (Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Sunflower Oil), Carnauba Wax], Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B6, Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Produce of

Made with care in the UK - Maltitol not from UK

Net Contents

60 x Soft & Chewies

Preparation and Usage

Suggested daily intake: one pastille daily.Do not exceed the suggested daily intake.

Lower age limit

7 Years

